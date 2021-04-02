DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE

Dr. Hotze discusses the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine - March 15, 2021.



The So-Called COVID-19 “Vaccine”



Is Really A Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapy, Just Say “No!”

Not A Vaccine

Over 40,000+ Adverse Effects and nearly 1000 Deaths from so called “vaccine” in U.S. so far

Not Only Dangerous but Ineffective

Health Bureaucrats Are Flying Blind

Just Say “No!”

The so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all. It is an experimental gene therapy. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) gives the definition of the term vaccine on its website, cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm . A vaccine is a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease. Immunity is the protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.This so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” does not provide the individuals who receive the vaccine with immunity to COVID-19, nor does it prevent the transmission of this disease. It does not meet the CDC’s own definition of a vaccine. That is why it is a deceptive trade practice, under 15 U.S. Code, Section 41 of the Federal Trade Commission, for pharmaceutical companies who are producing this experimental gene therapy, to claim that this is a vaccine. These pharmaceutical companies are lying to the public. The government health bureaucrats are also lying to the public, by calling this treatment a vaccine. This COVID-19 experimental gene therapy is only designed to minimize your symptoms if you were to be infected with the COVID-19 virus.Let me reemphasize that this COVID-19 experimental gene therapy does not meet the CDC’s own definition of a vaccine. It does not provide immunity or prevent transmission of the disease. By referring to this therapy as a “vaccine,” the pharmaceutical companies are attempting to shield themselves, because vaccine injuries or deaths are exempted by law from any product liability lawsuits.The United States health bureaucrats initiated Operation Warp Speed to fast track the so-called COVID-19 “vaccine.” On December 11, 2020, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine,” and Moderna’s was approved a week later. These “vaccines” were approved without any published animal studies and without any long-term human studies. This means that the individuals who get them are the guinea pigs.These “vaccines,” which are manufactured using cells derived from human babies that were aborted in the 1970s, should more accurately be called an experimental gene therapy. They are an untested, unproven experimental gene therapy that poses a much greater danger to your health than COVID-19 itself.Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotech company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, founded in 2010 as ModeRNA Therapeutics. It has been developing experimental gene therapy using synthetic mRNA for the treatment of various diseases including COVID-19. Moderna has never successfully developed a product for treatment of any disease prior to this. An experimental gene therapy using synthetic mRNA to treat an infectious disease has never been attempted in humans, because of its failure in previous animal studies.The theory behind conventional vaccines is to inject a small amount of the infecting virus or bacteria protein into your body, which in turn will cause your immune system to produce antibodies to that infecting organism and provide you with immunity.The new COVID-19 so called “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all. It is a synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) experimental gene therapy, and it works much differently. The theory behind it is that when this synthetic mRNA is injected into your body, it will insert itself into your cells and begin producing the coronavirus spike proteins. In turn, your immune system is expected to produce antibodies to the coronavirus protein made by your own cells.There is no way to know how long your cells will produce these virus proteins, or if they will ever stop producing them. Your immune system will be hyper-charged and will overreact when exposed to any type of coronavirus in the future. This is what happened when mRNA experimental gene therapy was used against other types of coronaviruses in animals in 2005 and 2012. The animals died from an immune system hyper-reaction when they were later exposed to the coronavirus against which they had been previously vaccinated. This hyper-reaction is called an antibody dependent enhancement reaction.Because these are the first mRNA “vaccines” ever used in humans, you would think that they would have been first tested and proven safe in published animal studies and have at least two years of human testing, which are routinely required. Instead, the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” was only tested on humans for a couple of months. Wouldn’t it be prudent to have long term-human studies before recommending mass vaccination?Adverse effects are inevitable. In the first month of use, there were more than 40,000 documented adverse reactions in the U.S., including thousands of cases of anaphylactic shock and serious neurological problems. Because only 10% of adverse effects are routinely reported, hundreds of thousands have likely been harmed. That is only in the first 30 days! As of February 14, there were also 934 deaths in individuals who had received this experimental gene therapy so-called “vaccine,” including baseball great, Hank Aaron.Even more worrisome are delayed and long-term adverse effects. The synthetic mRNA experimental gene therapy turns on the production of COVID-19 proteins, but it has no off switch. It just keeps on replicating, and the immune system keeps on mounting an immune response. That is why some researchers are concerned that it will provoke autoimmune reactions, setting you up for a lifetime of serious inflammatory disease.Another major concern is the possibility that the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy can make infections worse. There is convincing evidence that this experimental gene therapy may trigger an antibody-dependent enhancement reaction and increase the virus’s ability to infect your cells. In other words, if you come down with a coronavirus infection after receiving your experimental gene therapy, then you may have a much worse case than if you had never had this therapy. Many experts are predicting a surge of life-threatening infections, inflammatory disorders and deaths in the coming months for those who have received this treatment.Of course, the blame will be placed on a mutant, virulent strain of the COVID-19 virus, rather than on a poorly tested experimental gene therapy. Even if it were acknowledged, the U.S. government, which has spent $12.4 billion on COVID-19 vaccines so far, would foot the bill for any damages incurred by those who received the treatment. As I previously mentioned, by law, pharmaceutical companies cannot be sued for any injury caused by any vaccine. So, by lying, and calling this experimental gene therapy a “vaccine,” they are reaping enormous profits with no downside risk of product liability.Not only is the media downplaying the COVID-19 gene therapy side effects, but they seem content to simply repeat the drug makers’ overly optimistic claims of efficacy.You have probably heard that both the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” are 95% effective. This is a false claim. Yet, the medical establishment and the government bureaucrats have simply taken these pharmaceutical companies’ word for it and are encouraging everyone to line up for their “vaccines.”At the time the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products were approved, these pharmaceutical companies had failed to release most of the raw data from their trials. In fact, they are still withholding much of it. However, now that more of it is available for review, a different picture is emerging.British Medical Journal (BMJ) Associate Editor Peter Doshi, who had the opportunity to review the available data, pointed out the inconsistencies and weaknesses of the pre-approval trials. He concluded that rather than the widely publicized 95% effective rate, these “vaccines” are, at best, 19% effective. At this low rate, they would never have been approved!There are still many unknowns about this experimental gene therapy. There is no indication that it saves lives or prevents spreading the infection to others, which is why health bureaucrats continue to recommend masking and social distancing. Nobody has any idea about the long-term, adverse effects of this experimental gene therapy, yet they are still plowing ahead with plans to inject this experimental gene therapy into the entire population.This experimental gene therapy will not eradicate the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 any more than the flu vaccine has eliminated the flu. COVID-19 is here to stay. Even without this so-called “vaccine,” infections will slow as more people develop natural herd immunity.Why in the world would you risk all the known and unknown, short and long-term side effects of an experimental gene therapy that was inadequately tested, rushed through the approval process at “warp speed,” and found to be much less effective, yet much more dangerous than initially promised? I am advising my family, my friends and my guests here at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center to just say, “No!”COVID-19 infection poses no significant health risk except for infirm, elderly people and those with severe pre-existing conditions, not unlike the flu or any other respiratory infection. Most individuals who contract COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms for a few days, similar to the flu, and the overall survival rate of those who are infected is 99.98%.It has been demonstrated in studies around the world that the use of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine can safely prevent and treat the COVID-19 infection.Of course, it is important to strengthen your immune system with vitamin and mineral supplementation, healthy eating, natural hormone replenishment, treatment of allergies, exercise, a good night’s sleep and maintaining your ideal body weight. Aside from that, let’s allow the virus to run its course so that we can develop herd immunity, which is far safer and more effective than this experimental gene therapy injection could ever be.The panic and mass hysteria created by the propaganda of government health bureaucrats, left-wing media, and politicians is all about control, power and money. I have written extensively about the ineffectiveness and dangers of wearing masks, social distancing, closing of businesses and lockdowns. We need to get back to work, back to school and back to church.Dr. Hotze is the founder and CEO of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center in Houston, TexasReferencesSelected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination. CDC. Feb. 16, 2021. cdc.gov/…irus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html Cardozo T, et al. Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID‐19 vaccines worsening clinical disease. 2020 Oct 28. Int J Clin Pract. e13795. doi.org/10.1111/ijcp.13795 Doshi P. Pfizer and Moderna’s ‘95% effective’ vaccines—we need more details and the raw data. The BMJ Opinion. Jan. 4, 2021. bmj.com/…ve-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/