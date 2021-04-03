Wyoming Department of Health Doctor Says: " Covid-19 Vaccine is a Biological Weapon". 11.10.20 Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting - Dr Igor Shepherd. Hear From A Wyoming Departme… More

Wyoming Department of Health Doctor Says:

Covid-19 Vaccine is a Biological Weapon".

11.10.20 Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting - Dr Igor Shepherd. Hear From A Wyoming Department of Public Health Official About The New COVID Vaccine & How It Is Different From Anything Else In The Past This Talk Will Cover: *Coronavirus facts you may not know yet *How the new COVID vaccine is made *mRNA vaccines vs traditional vaccines *The timeline and rollout plans for this new vaccine Dr. Igor Shepherd, M.D. is currently a Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager at Wyoming Department of Health Preparedness and Response Unit in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has been a public speaker at numerous preparedness conferences throughout the United States and works with the the Center for Disease Control to prepare and review Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement applications, strategic plans, progress reports, data, and deliverables. He also provides monthly briefings for the State Essential Function Partners and Health and Human Services representatives. Before working for the state of Wyoming, he worked in various other emergency preparedness jobs and also at a Nevada Nuclear Test Site for Counter-terrorism Operations where he was involved in technical research and development on national domestic preparedness and nuclear security for Department of Justice, Office for Domestic Preparedness, DHS, DOE, NNSA, DOD, DTRA, FEMA, National Guard, Tactical SWAT teams, law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals.