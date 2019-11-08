Clicks152
Woman Celebrates Mass: The Proper Form & The Abuse
Priest allows a non-Catholic woman to con-celebrate and I give some heated comments. I posted some time ago at our web site (Knights of Christendom.blogger) about the Matter of the Sacraments. On …More
Priest allows a non-Catholic woman to con-celebrate and I give some heated comments. I posted some time ago at our web site (Knights of Christendom.blogger) about the Matter of the Sacraments. On this cast, I speak about the Form.
God will not be mocked.
Punishment coming.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
