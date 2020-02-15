EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Zen criticizes Vatican for ‘despis[ing] the heroes of faith’ in China
In a 20-minute discussion, the cardinal lamented the Pope’s silence on China’s abuses of power in Hong Kong and described a dire situation for faithful Chinese Catholics.
Fri Feb 14, 2020 - 5:12 pm EST
Cardinal Joseph Zen speaks with LifeSite in New York on February 14, 2020.
Jim Hale / LifeSite
By Claire Chretien
FOLLOW CLAIRE
24
NEW YORK, February 14, 2020 (www.lifesitenews.com) – The communist-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association “has always been objectively schismatic” and remains that way “but with the blessing from the Holy See,” Cardinal Joseph Zen said today.
Cardinal Zen sat down with LifeSite for a one-on-one interview in New York today.
In the 20-minute discussion, the cardinal lamented the Pope’s silence on China’s abuses of power in Hong Kong and described a dire situation for faithful Chinese Catholics.
One of the architects of the Catholic Church’s secret deal with the Chinese government, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, “is not acting for the faith,” said Zen. “I’m sorry to say, he is not a man of faith because he despises the heroes of faith.”
Commenting on the secretive Vatican-China deal, the cardinal warned that communists “never accept compromise. They want full surrender. And so now we are at the bottom. They finished the operation selling the Church.”
Cardinal Zen also spoke about the Chinese government’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak and what that response shows about communism. He urged people to be well-informed and look to history.
“With a totalitarian regime, there’s no possibility of any talk or bargaining. No, no,” warned Zen. “They just want you on your knees.”
www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-cardi…
Clicks4
- Report
Social networks