EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Zen criticizes Vatican for ‘despis[ing] the heroes of faith’ in China

In a 20-minute discussion, the cardinal lamented the Pope’s silence on China’s abuses of power in Hong Kong and described a dire situation for faithful Chinese Catholics.

Fri Feb 14, 2020 - 5:12 pm EST

Cardinal Joseph Zen speaks with LifeSite in New York on February 14, 2020.



Jim Hale / LifeSite

By Claire Chretien