German Paganism: Everyone Brings His Bread and Eats It as Communion

Frammersbach parish-priest, Father Bernhard Albert (65), Würzburg Diocese, asks his followers to take a slice of bread in a plastic box to Mass, writes MainPost.de (June 8).At the offertory, Albert instructs his followers to open the box and to make a blessing over the bread. At Communion, everyone eats their bread: "It couldn't be more hygienic," Albert cheers. It couldn't be more Protestant either.Albert imagines that this is "exactly what Jesus himself practiced". His followers are enthusiastic: "They report that they experience communion much more intensively than usual."Albert has also written a text for Pentecost Sunday for saying Mass at home. It says:"Please take the bread in your hand, make a cross over the bread, and speak: We take and eat the bread: it is for us Jesus' body + which was given up for us. We do it in his memory.Communio: Eat now the blessed and transformed bread in memory of Jesus, knowing that he is bound to us in love."Urspringen Father Stefan Redelberger thinks Albert's approach is very good, and will introduce it into his parish.In Duttenbrunn parish, Würzburg Diocese, the priest consecrates hosts, but delivers them in muffin like paper envelopes (picture below).