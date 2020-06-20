REVELATION 14 Time: Babylon is falling! Albert Pike’s statue toppled and set on fire.
And now, Trump is worried. All of them ought to be because none of them will escape!
REVELATION 14 Time
cf Rev 14:8
Another angel, a second, followed, saying, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great, she who made all nations drink the wine of her impure passion.”
The angel and his companion, the two witnesses, have just told you.
And nothing is gonna stop us now.
Cf
The WAR: The earthly city, mystery Babylon vs. the heavenly city, Jerusalem