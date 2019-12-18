Our Lady of Expectation

"O maiden of maidens, how shall this be, since neither before nor henceforth hath there been, nor shall be such another? Daughters of Jerusalem, why look ye curiously upon me? What ye see is a … More

"O maiden of maidens, how shall this be, since neither before nor henceforth hath there been, nor shall be such another? Daughters of Jerusalem, why look ye curiously upon me? What ye see is a mystery of God." The feast of the Expectation of the Virgin was "celebrated on 18 December by nearly the entire Latin Church. Owing to the ancient law of the Church prohibiting the celebration of feasts during Lent (a law still in vigour at Milan), the Spanish Church transferred the feast of the Annunciation from 25 March to the season of Advent, the Tenth Council of Toledo (656) assigning it definitely to 18 December. The feast was always kept in Spain and was approved for Toledo in 1573 by Gregory XIII as a double major, without an octave. The church of Toledo has the privilege (approved 29 April 1634) of celebrating this feast even when it occurs on the fourth Sunday of Advent. The "Expectatio Partus" spread from Spain to other countries; in 1695 it was granted to Venice and Toulouse, in 1702 to the Cistercians, in 1713 to Tuscany, in 1725 to the Papal States." We pray on this day for all expectant mothers. May Our Lady be with them, and keep them and their child safe. Statue from the church of St James in Charles Town, WV.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr