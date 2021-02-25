Brazilian Priest Removed After Performing Protestant Eucharist

Father Jose Pedrini, a Missionary of St. Charles Borromeo, was removed as the pastor of Sacred Heart parish in Jundiai, Brazil, because he "concelebrated" with Francisco Leite, a Protestant minister, on Ash Wednesday (video below).Leite belongs to the United Presbyterian Church of Brazil. He read a section of the Eucharistic Prayer and received Holy Communion.Pedrini’s removal was announced by Jundiaí Bishop Vicente Costa on February 20. He explained that such an "active participation" by a non-Catholic minister “is not permitted by the norms of our Church.”Costa reacted probably because the video of the liturgical scandal went viral on self-promotion media causing “diverse and completely opposite reactions,” as he put it.