Clicks12
It is not at all about saving lives. It is all about population control, the application of the criminal experimental vaccine and the establishment of the totalitarian Great Reset. This is what has …More
It is not at all about saving lives. It is all about population control, the application of the criminal experimental vaccine and the establishment of the totalitarian Great Reset. This is what has been happening for a year:
CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training & Simulation Exercise” under WHO - Major docum… - Crimes Against Humanity, fraudulent PCR Tests Taken To Court - Interview with Lawyer Reiner Füllmich… - Crimes against Humanity - Reiner Fuellmich on the Fake and Criminal "Corona Crisis" - Full Length Interview in Berlin - Dr Rei… - PLANDEMIC 2 INDOCTORNATION - SPANISH SUBTITLES Source: bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/ [https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/]
CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training & Simulation Exercise” under WHO - Major docum… - Crimes Against Humanity, fraudulent PCR Tests Taken To Court - Interview with Lawyer Reiner Füllmich… - Crimes against Humanity - Reiner Fuellmich on the Fake and Criminal "Corona Crisis" - Full Length Interview in Berlin - Dr Rei… - PLANDEMIC 2 INDOCTORNATION - SPANISH SUBTITLES Source: bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/ [https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/]