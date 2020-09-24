Schneider: Since Vatican II, the Majority of Catholics Have Fallen Away Since Second Vatican Council, the Church has been Protestantised and the big majority of Catholics have abandoned the Faith, … More

Schneider: Since Vatican II, the Majority of Catholics Have Fallen Away



Since Second Vatican Council, the Church has been Protestantised and the big majority of Catholics have abandoned the Faith, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told Gloria.tv, stressing that only a minority of Catholics has remained faithful in the face of the present disorientation in the Church. This minority sought Mass in spring despite the Coronavirus curfew. Schneider hopes for a future of the Church, which will come about in small congregations which practice the true faith and liturgy. He points out that in every major Church crisis only a minority has carried the faith through.



Apostasy of Bishops Is Global Phenomenon



According to Schneider, it has become a "general phenomenon" that the bishops do not fulfill their tasks in many areas. This crisis of leadership did not start yesterday, but has been developing since Vatican II. With the Council, the bishops turned to worldly matters, for which they have no competence, Schneider explains. He describes this overemphasis on worldly affairs as a "betrayal of the Gospel".



The Church Precedes the Pope - but Will She Survive Him?



Schneider notes that for an unbeliever observing the Church from outside, the Church looks like an NGO for worldly concerns and environmental protection. He explains that in some periods of church history, the popes or bishops - or now bishops' conferences - have been preventing access to the pure sources of faith. Surprisingly, Schneider considers the current crisis a temporary phenomenon which, he says, "will certainly end". He stresses that the Church cannot be reduced to the person of a pope or a bishop. Quote: "The Church is bigger and older than an individual pope and the pope himself has received the Faith from the Church which thus precedes him.



Pachamama Cult Is A Consequence of Assisi Meetings



For Schneider, the Pachamama cult in the Vatican was prepared by John Paul II’s interreligious meetings in Assisi and elsewhere, but - quote - "not in the blatant form as it happened with the Pachamama cult.” Schneider says that never before in Church history has worshipping an idol taken place in the presence of a pope. However, he admits that the Assisi gatherings accustomed the faithful to the idea that all religions were on the same level. For Schneider this as a false doctrine directed against the First Commandment and the Gospel. Quote: "Christ is the only way. All other religions are false." For Schneider, the Assisi meetings were a great slump which prepared the ground for the - quote - "terrible, terrible event of the Pachamama worship in the Vatican". Schneider sees Pachamama as “a logical consequence" of Assisi.



"God Does Not Want False Religions"



Contrary to the text of Francis' Abu Dhabi Document, Schneider explains that the other religions are "not willed by God". God allows the other religions as well as the sins of mankind. Quote: "It is not His will that we sin. It is not His will that there be Islam, Buddhism and idolatry."