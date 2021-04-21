'Incredible La Soufrière Drone Footage Shows St Vincent Volcano's Path of Destruction' The United Nations is warning of a humanitarian crisis on St Vincent after a volcano dumped 16 inches of ash on … More

'Incredible La Soufrière Drone Footage Shows St Vincent Volcano's Path of Destruction' The United Nations is warning of a humanitarian crisis on St Vincent after a volcano dumped 16 inches of ash on the island. More than 16,000 people have been evacuated to safety but now unpredictable volcanic mudflows pose a major threat to food and water supply. The first of these mudflows occurred on Tuesday, but heavy rainfall could make them much worse. With crops destroyed and water contaminated, food supply and ash removal are top priorities.The UN is calling for $29 million in funding to aid the thousands living in shelters across the island. ODN