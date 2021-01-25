Clicks3
De Profundis
Catholic Sat - Second Vespers on the Feast of the Conversion of Saint Paul in Rome, which concludes the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the one time a year when all manner of heretics and schismatics catch a glimpse of true religion.

