International Christmas greeting

International German-English Christmas Greetings of the American Siannon Lee living in Florida and a Germanspeaking mum of another country Verena Dunker-Leuschner and mums living in Germany like Nicole Kulinna, Natalia Huber and me, Snezana Reimann to our from Jugendamt / CPS robbed kids via zoom with The President from the Austrian association Poesie und Genuss, Birgit Doll of befreit-die-kinder.de Telegram t.me/OpferweisserFolter and t.me/victimswhitetorture and t.me/victimastorturablanca to add you by zoom. I also have 3 facebookgroups about child robbery through Jugendamt / Social services, one is a private international group: Language partner for victims of legal white torture in the BRD case Maria Reimann facebook.com/groups/489098405338218/, one is a private group facebook.com / groups / 257674448825300 / one is a public group facebook.com/groups/171514304081935/, one is a site: https: //facebook.com/Sprachpartne ... one group for learning languages, but I will delete them because of censorship, threatenings from facebook with deletion of my group and so on. We move also to vk.com, russian facebook with an russian server without censorship: Language partner for German victims white torture, (vk.com) with theme child robbery through Jugendamt / Social Services ..., learning languagegroup for singles looking for a ( life) partner m.vk.com/club201113581 and a language speaking group m.vk.com/club201248319. I am also on gloria.tv Snezana Reimann - gloria.tv, youtube with my channel: Snezana Reimann - YouTube and my channel Snezana Reinmann - YouTube, twitter: Snezana reimann @ReimannSnezana, instagram: snez.anareimann, parler: SnezanaReimann @SnezanaReimann pinterest, and so on. My name on facebook and telegram and vk.com is Mona Kolbe. I have two homepages in German: 1. robo de ninos sissischuster.wixsite.com/robodeninos, 2. trata de ninos: Panel de Control | Wix.com, I am also looking for people who want to pray for us alone at home and / or to make a prayergroup, a private group and also a public group with videos. The evil is so strong, we need very much prayers. Who is interesting in a prayergroup or to make in videos with prayers. I know that the Americans believe much more in god and his help than the Germans. We can pray in English or German or Spanish or in all languages together. Jugendamt and Social Services hates the publicity and therefore we need an worldwide publicity. I am also an member of the worldwide community "Schoenstatt" (I like to pray Holy Rosary) and of the wordwide community "mothers prayers" youtube deleated the channel from Birgit Doll Aufgewacht Birgit doll and her two videos with me about my daughter Maria. But she created a new website frei-die-kinder.de with appeals for donations and criminal motions with criminal charges to general William Barr. My case is NUMBER 12: The case of Maria-A mother fights for her child. The second deleated video is: 3 years in the children's home in Putzbrunn are enough. Now she is uploading all her videos on bitchute on her channel: Aufgewacht Birgit Doll Search - BitChute, my channel is there: SnezanaReinmann (bitchute.com) Befreit die Kinder! | Together for our children BEFREIT-DIE-KINDER.DE Free the children! | Together for our children Help and hotline for those affected, mothers, fathers and children, help with trouble with the youth welfare office, court and police Like Comment Liberate the children! | Together for our children BEFREIT-DIE-KINDER.DE Free the children! | Together for our children help and hotline for affected mothers, fathers and children, help with trouble with the youth welfare office, court and police Snezana Reimann Telegram: Contact @Corona_Reset_Audio
