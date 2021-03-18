DOMESTIC TERRORISM: From QAnon to CNN March 4th came and went and nothing happened. No terrorism. No violence. Nothing. So is QAnon just CNN's useful idiot, or is there more to it than that? … More





March 4th came and went and nothing happened. No terrorism. No violence. Nothing. So is QAnon just CNN's useful idiot, or is there more to it than that? With the murder trial of Derek Chauvin to begin in Minneapolis on Monday, Michael J. Matt takes a look at the growing threat of domestic terrorism in America. Maybe it's time for the media to stop with the gaslighting? Officials in Minneapolis are understandably locking down the city this week, but the media are citing "lessons learned from January 6" for why this is necessary. But what does the January 6 Capitol breach have to do with the George Floyd riots of 2020? Meanwhile, CNN is running regular reports on white supremacist domestic terrorism, claiming that "QAnon" is radicalizing the nation and that Fox News' Tucker Carlson is a gateway to a racist cult. How is this NOT fake news? Why are they suggesting that the 75 million Americans who voted from Trump are actually just domestic terrorists in the making? Were Trump voters calling for violence against law enforcement? Were Trump voters burning cities and trashing monuments? What's going on here? When does the Leftist dog whistling stop? When does the nation get to move on?