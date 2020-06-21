Traditional Catholicism in England: The Witness of Father John Hunwicke

Father John Hunwicke (pronounced ‘Hunnick’) was once an Anglican priest, but a Catholic at heart “always.” He took advantage of the opportunity Benedict XVI had offered to return fully to Catholic unity by joining the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham. As a committed Catholic, Father Hunwicke, who is intimately acquainted with the collapse of the Anglican Church, unfortunately perceives the same seeds of destruction at work today within Catholicism. He moderates the blog “Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment— Liturgical Notes ,” and has become one of the great witnesses, in English-speaking Catholic circles, of the perils that must urgently be forestalled.

Paix Liturgique – Father, tell us about your conversion.

Paix Liturgique – How do you see the current crisis in the Anglican Communion? What is there for us to learn?

Paix Liturgique – Nowadays the greater part of the liturgy celebrated in the Catholic Church suffers from a lack of the sacred and of supernatural meaning. Does the Anglican use celebrated by the priests of the personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham still keep this sacred character?

Libera nos

Paix Liturgique – Did you know the traditional Mass before you joined the Catholic Church?

Paix Liturgique – Do you still celebrate it?

Paix Liturgique – Do you believe that the liturgy ought to be the business of specialists?

Paix Liturgique – You’ve got reservations regarding the Novus Ordo, then?

Paix Liturgique – We’re witnessing a growth in the number of celebrations of the traditional Mass on every continent, and an ever-increasing interest in this liturgical form, particularly among younger people. What do you make of it?

Paix Liturgique – Does it seem to you that the traditional Mass may help a new evangelisation?

Paix Liturgique – Do the local rites, such as those of Braga, Lyons, Milan, and others, have a future?

Paix Liturgique – Why is your blog called ‘Mutual Enrichment’? What is the goal of you work on the Internet?

Paix Liturgique – Certain texts of yours have been controversial. Haven’t you got into trouble?

Paix Liturgique – In the Catholic Church many members of the clergy profess teachings at odds with the doctrine of the Church and disavow a great part of what our ancestors considered to be sacred. How can the faithful keep and spread the faith, while they seem to go against their pastors?

Paix Liturgique – What would your message for the readers of Paix Liturgique be?