THE GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER FOR THE HOLY SOULS

I adore Thee, O Holy Cross, which has been adorned with the tender, delicate and venerable hands and feet of my Saviour, Jesus Christ, and immured with the Precious Blood. I adore Thee, my God, nailed to the Cross for me. I adore Thee again, O Holy Cross, for the love of my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Amen.

~ Revealed to St. Bridget that if said devoutly 33 times on Good Friday-- 33 souls will be released from Purgatory and 3 souls on ordinary Fridays.