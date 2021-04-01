So that you may copy what I have done. Homily for Holy Thursday. Fr.GeoffreyPlant The slow transition from "we" to "me" is indicative of a loss of social capital. In today's gospel Jesus gets to the … More

The slow transition from "we" to "me" is indicative of a loss of social capital. In today's gospel Jesus gets to the heart of Christian discipleship - he washed the feet of his disciples.