 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks6
Irapuato
So that you may copy what I have done. Homily for Holy Thursday. Fr.GeoffreyPlant The slow transition from "we" to "me" is indicative of a loss of social capital. In today's gospel Jesus gets to the …More
So that you may copy what I have done. Homily for Holy Thursday. Fr.GeoffreyPlant
The slow transition from "we" to "me" is indicative of a loss of social capital. In today's gospel Jesus gets to the heart of Christian discipleship - he washed the feet of his disciples.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up