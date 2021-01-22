Busted: Mayor FAKES Coronavac vaccination! In the Brazilian city of Quixada, during a public ceremony to celebrate the begining of the Coronavac vaccination, TV cameras captured the moment when the … More

In the Brazilian city of Quixada, during a public ceremony to celebrate the begining of the Coronavac vaccination, TV cameras captured the moment when the mayor, the physician Ricardo Silveira, employed an empty syringe to "vaccinate" the city's Secretary of Health. Local TV network Cidade analyzed the images and confirmed that the syringe was empty. Locals are now calling the Coronavac vaccine as "Coronavacuum".