Clicks 377

Catholic University Broadcasts Extreme Demonic Music (Letter)

Catholic archdiocesan Seton Hall University under Cardinal Tobin is broadcasting extreme pagan demonic music. This letter to Pope Francis and the papal nuncio describes it. It's now even worse.

Share Like More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

venespiritu 1 hour ago Satanic forces are un leashed forces! Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment