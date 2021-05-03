315. We hope

Through the liturgy, we celebrate the entrance to heaven. We hope for life in God and we give thanks for all the wonders he does in the world and in our lives.Here is how it is expressed:On that day they will sing this song in the land of Judah: ‘A strong city have we; he sets up walls and ramparts to protect us. Open up the gates to let in a nation that is just, one that keeps faith.’ Isaiah, chapter 26, verses 1 to 2A sung canticle is part of the liturgy. Let’s put our trust in God. Let’s lean onto him. We will become the righteous nation, the believers who enter through the doorway to salvation.Protection and salvation come from the Child Mary carries in her. This Child is the only one who can protect us and lead us as a nation of sheep to the enclosure of eternal joy. Generations have hoped for him. And we have the grace to know that this Child has come to Love and save us.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas