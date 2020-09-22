Francis Wants An Immoral And Unsafe Vaccine "For All"

It would be "sad" if a coronavirus vaccine would primarily be given to the rich, or if such a vaccine became the property of a specific country and "was no longer for everyone,” Francis told the Italian Pharmaceutical Bank on September 19.He kept naively insisting that the vaccine “must be universal, for all,” but showed no awareness of the moral and scientific problems inherent of it.For instance, a coronavirus vaccine will likely employ genetic engineering techniques such as the mRNA method which is used by at least one leading vaccine developer. This method is insecure because it has never been tested before.Futher, some vaccines make use of cell lines derived from aborted children.