Directed & Produced by Paul Stark Fatima Prophecy and The Great Conflict of Our Times There is an historical, global conflict unfolding between two incompatible ideologies, and it has gone largely … More

Directed & Produced by Paul Stark



Fatima Prophecy and The Great Conflict of Our Times

There is an historical, global conflict unfolding between two incompatible ideologies, and it has gone largely unnoticed by most of humanity, even as it imminently threatens the freedoms of our democratic societies. The short film illustrates this conflict and how it is unfolding exactly as predicted by prophecy. It includes clips from The Vatican Deception and edited footage that never made it into the film. Featuring never before seen footage from an extensive interview with Michael Hichborn.

NOTE:

For the sake of brevity throughout this presentation, we have often referred to the third part of the Secret of Fatima as “the third Secret”. But the expression, “third Secret” must not obscure the very important truth, according to Frère Michel de la Sainte Trinité, that it is a part of the one great Secret of Fatima.