More Details About Murdered Priests

Reverend Hovsep Bidoyan and his father, both Armenian Catholic priests, were shot dead on 11 November in Qamishli on the Turkish border by two criminals sitting on motorcycles and armed with machine guns, according to an Armenian Catholic priest talking to Gloria.tv.The crime occurred when they wanted to see the progress of the restoration of a damaged church.They had warned the bishop of the dangers of the visit. But the bishop insisted in obedience and did not even allow soldiers to accompany them. The so-called ISIS took on the responsibility for the crime.After the liberation of the area by the Syrian army many members of this group, who were channelled into the country by the USA and its allies, remained.