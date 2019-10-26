Clicks538

BREAKING: Vatican confirms BERGOGLIO said they are ‘Pachamama statues’ and apologized for their removal

Gesù è con noi
Francis falling into bell in front of our eyes.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle.
Francis está caindo no inferno em frente dos nossos olhos.
São Miguel Arcanjo defende a igreja.
Francisco está cayendo en el infierno enfrente de nuestros ojos.
San Miguel arcángel defende la iglesia.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
Dom Azcona: Estamos diante de um futuro tenebroso. Pachamama e Mãe Terra não é Nossa Senhora!
la verdad prevalece
QUIEN SE HA UNIDO A BERGOGLIO SE HA UNIDO AL ANTICRISTO.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
LOS QUE VAYAN EL DOMINGO A LA BASILICA DE SAN PEDRO A LA VENERACION DE LA PACHAMAMA SE HAN UNIDO AL ANTICRISTO.
