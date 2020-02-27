Clicks93

Prayer for the beginning of Lent

la verdad prevalece
42
Almighty God! I unite myself at the beginning of this holy season of penance with the Church militant, endeavoring to make these really days of sorrow for my sins and crucifixion of the sensual man. …More
Almighty God! I unite myself at the beginning of this holy season of penance with the Church militant, endeavoring to make these really days of sorrow for my sins and crucifixion of the sensual man. O Lord Jesus! in union with Thy fasting and passion, I offer Thee my fasting in obedience to the Church, for Thy honor, and in thanksgiving for the many favors I have received, in satisfaction for mine and others' sins, and that I may receive the grace to avoid the sin of___________, and to practise the virtue of___________ .

Remember, man, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.
Meménto, homo, quia pulvis es, et in púlverem revertéris.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
PRECIOSA ORACION OJALA LA TUVIERA EN ESPAÑOL.
Angie W.
Oración para el comienzo de la Cuaresma
DEFENSA DE LA FE
HERMOSA MUCHISIMAS GRACIAS.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
ADEMAS VIENE EL PADRE NUESTRO EN LATIN A UN LADO.
