Prayer for the beginning of Lent

Almighty God! I unite myself at the beginning of this holy season of penance with the Church militant, endeavoring to make these really days of sorrow for my sins and crucifixion of the sensual man. O Lord Jesus! in union with Thy fasting and passion, I offer Thee my fasting in obedience to the Church, for Thy honor, and in thanksgiving for the many favors I have received, in satisfaction for mine and others' sins, and that I may receive the grace to avoid the sin of___________, and to practise the virtue of___________ .



Remember, man, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.

Meménto, homo, quia pulvis es, et in púlverem revertéris.