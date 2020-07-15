Campaign Against Francis II? Dolan Presents Cardinals with Book

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan has sent George Weigel's 141-page “The Next Pope” with a note to cardinals around the world, reports NcrOnline.org (July 14).The book suggests qualities desirable in a future pope, and is an implicit critic of Francis. Four cardinals in various parts of the world confirmed having received the book.Hilary White commented on Twitter that “it's known everywhere that Dolan – no lion of doctrine – can’t stand Jorge Bergoglio personally.” According to her, in this case, Dolan is not even rallying for himself but for the anti-Bergoglio faction which campaigns for “anyone-but-Francis II.”White notices that Dolan himself is “heavily compromised” by his pro-homosexual activities.