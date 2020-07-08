Cheap: 13th century Charterhouse For Sale

The former Charterhouse of Sainte-Marie de Glandier in the southwestern French department Corrèze is for sale.Dating back to 1219, it was entirely rebuilt at the end of the 19th century but shortly after, in 1901, confiscated by the state. It is now owned by the City of Paris and will be sold in October for 750,000 Euro.The complex consists of 44 buildings covering 16,000 m2 and 16.5 hectares of land. During the First World War, it housed Belgian refugees, later handicapped children, in the 1980s disabled adults. Finally, it was used as a residential home.