FSSP: How to Face the Crisis? By Not Facing It

“Staring at a lit light bulb long enough makes everything else around it dark, and we lose needed circumspection – and joy,” Father Gerard Saguto wrote on Fssp.com (November 20).Strangly, Saguto refers the light bulb to what is dark in the Church, for instance, the “shortcomings displayed by the human element.”When bad news about the Church upset our inner peace, he recommends Frank Sheed’s (+1981) book Christ in Eclipse.For Sheed the Institutional Israel was “even worse” than the harshest critics think the Catholic Church is, “yet it never occurred to the holiest of Jews to leave it.” Sheed wrotes this in 1978.“We are not baptised into the hierarchy, do not receive the cardinals sacramentally, will not spend eternity in the beatific vision of the pope,” Sheed explains adding that “I admire the present pope, Paul VI.”