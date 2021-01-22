Clicks5
Stop Experimenting On Murdered Babies
The abortion industry murders babies, harvests their organs, traffics their bodies to purchase “Lamborghinis,” and hands them over to “researchers” who then commit vile experiments on them without consent.
