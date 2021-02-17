Clicks3
The Truth About Vaccines - Episode 1 - Spanish Subtitles - The risks of vaccines are very real, and parents are allowed to question their safety. This documentary discusses the science and history behind the vaccine industry...
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=CK6gYqSV2pk
Source without subtitles: youtube.com/watch?v=cHWeJ0f_o3A
For more information:
PLANDEMIC DOCUMENTARY: THE HIDDEN AGENDA BEHIND COVID-19 - PLANDEMIC 2 INDOCTORNATION - SPANISH SUBTITLES Source: bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/ [https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/] - Open Letter to Employers Proposed Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates - Source: adoratioiesuchristi.blogspot.c… - Vaccination: Stop the blackmail. Here is why we say NO to Covid-19 vaccination. Source: adoratioiesu… -
Miles Christi 2020-2021: Una selección temática. (This is a compilation of articles and videos in Spanish, English and French)
