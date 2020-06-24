Old and Useless: The Cardinals in the Roman Curia

Of the seventeen active Curia Cardinals, eight have exceeded the retirement age established by Canon Law. They are:
• Beniamino Stella, 78, Clergy
• Gianfranco Ravasi, 77, Culture
• Luis Ladaria Ferrer, 76, Doctrine of the Faith
• Leonardo Sandri, 76, Oriental Churches
• Giuseppe Versaldi, 76, Catholic Education
• Marc Ouellet, 76, Bishops
• Mauro Piacenza, 75, Penitentiary Major
• Robert Sarah, 75, Liturgy
Another five Curia Cardinals are between 70 and 75: Farrell, Tuckson, Becciu, Avis, Koch.
