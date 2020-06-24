Old and Useless: The Cardinals in the Roman Curia

Of the seventeen active Curia Cardinals, eight have exceeded the retirement age established by Canon Law. They are:• Beniamino Stella, 78, Clergy• Gianfranco Ravasi, 77, Culture• Luis Ladaria Ferrer, 76, Doctrine of the Faith• Leonardo Sandri, 76, Oriental Churches• Giuseppe Versaldi, 76, Catholic Education• Marc Ouellet, 76, Bishops• Mauro Piacenza, 75, Penitentiary Major• Robert Sarah, 75, LiturgyAnother five Curia Cardinals are between 70 and 75: Farrell, Tuckson, Becciu, Avis, Koch.