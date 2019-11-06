Again: Protestant-"Catholic" Concelebration in Spain

Father Juan de Jesús Báez and the English Anglican lay-priest Lenny Lancaster co-presided a Novus Ordo eucharist on All Saints Day in the parish of the Incarnation, Álora, Spain.A similar mockery of this rite happened already in November 2017, DiarioSur.es writes, but back then there was no media outcry. This year, the scandal spread on social media.Málaga Diocese reacted to the “widespread news” in a press statement regretting the “ambiguous gesture.”The priest has "apologised," yet he was not punished conform to Canon Law which means that his abuse was accepted by the diocese.