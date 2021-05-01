Saint Dymphna: Patron Saint Of Those Suffering Mental Illness.

Prayer to St. Dymphna:

Good Saint Dymphna, great wonder-worker in every affliction of mind and body, I humbly implore your powerful intercession with Jesus through Mary, the Health of the Sick, in my present need. (Mention it.) Saint Dymphna, martyr of purity, patroness of those who suffer with nervous and mental afflictions, beloved child of Jesus and Mary, pray to Them for me and obtain my request.



(Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary and one Glory Be.)



Saint Dymphna, Virgin and Martyr, pray for us.



Patroness of those who suffer with mental and nervous disorders .

Her Story

Saint Dymphna has become increasingly popular in recent years as someone to turn to when experiencing worry, fear, and anxiety. Saint Dymphna can be invoked for help with a range of mental issues, from daily stress to the more serious anxiety disorders.: Saint Dymphna was born in the 7th century to a royal family in Ireland. Her mother was a devout Catholic, but her father Damon was not religious. The upbringing and care from her mother instilled a deep faith in Dymphna.However, her mother died when Dymphna was around fourteen years old. In his grief, Damon suffered from severe mental illness to the point of near insanity. He decided to marry Dymphna to replace his wife, but the girl fled to Belgium with two family servants and a priest, Saint Gerebernus. Unfortunately, Damon tracked down his daughter. After killing the priest, the soldiers were ordered to cut off Dymphna’s head if she refused to marry her father.Remaining true to her faith, the teenager refused to comply. Damon's response was to kill his daughter by his own hand. Dymphna is the patron saint for mental illness as well as therapists, incest victims, and the loss of parents