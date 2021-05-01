Venerable Matt Talbot: Patron of Addictions/Alcoholics. Prayer to Matt Talbot (also for his canonization): Lord, in your servant, Matt Talbot, you have given us a wonderful example of triumph over … More

Prayer to Matt Talbot (also for his canonization):



Lord, in your servant, Matt Talbot, you have given us a wonderful example of triumph over addiction, of devotion to duty, and of lifelong reverence for the Most Holy Sacrament. May his life of prayer and penance give us courage to take up our crosses and follow in the footsteps of Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Father, if it be your will that your beloved servant should be glorified by your Church, make known by your heavenly favors the power he enjoys in your sight. We ask this through the same Jesus Christ Our Lord. Amen.



Although not yet canonized, Venerable Matt Talbot may be considered a patron of those suffering from alcoholism. Alcoholism and other addictions usually do not fall under the heading of mental illness. However, those who suffer from addictions also often deal with emotional troubles, and for this reason it is important to remember them as well.



His story : Matt Talbot, the second of twelve children, was born on May 2, 1856, to Charles and Elizabeth Talbot. In Matt's early years he knew little security or stability. Compulsory school attendance was not in force, and Matt never attended school regularly.



At the age of twelve Matt got his first job; it was in a wine bottling store and that is when his excessive drinking began. One evening when he was twenty-eight years old he found a priest, went to confession, and "took the Pledge" for three months. Many times he felt he would not be able to hold out for three months, but within the year he renewed the pledge for life, never touching alcohol again (forty-one more years). His resolve was maintained by a new life of much prayer, daily Mass, hard work, and much penance. Matt Talbot collapsed and died of heart failure on June 7, 1925. Penitential chains were found on his body after his death.



It has been said that from his early teens until age twenty-eight Matt's only aim in life had been liquor; but from that point forward, his only aim was God.