Viganò: The Great Reset Will Create Anonymous Mass Of Slaves

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wonders why a flu virus that according to recent WHO data has a mortality rate of 0.13%, slightly higher than that of a normal seasonal flu syndrome (0.10%), could have led to the declaration of a pandemic and to a series of practically identical countermeasures in almost all Western nations.In a November 25 statement (InsideTheVatican.com), Viganò asks why Covid-19 treatments are generally discredited, minimised or prohibited, while the vaccine is considered the most effective solution.It needs to be explained for him how it is possible to create a vaccine, since — according to the statements of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the virus has not yet been isolated.Viganò doubts the reliability of the virus tests as they are calibrated to detect only a generic coronavirus, “If on October 19 the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome announced the develop of a test that distinguishes between normal flu and Covid-19, may we know what so far have patients who undergo the new test been found positive for?”Viganò believes that “a world plan appears in its disconcerting reality” whose architects create a bogus social alarm about an alleged pandemic thus causing a tremendous global social and economic crisis and reducing the basic rights of the population, “It is what its authors themselves call the Great Reset: the global reset of the economy, of society and of masses of people.”Covid-19 is for Viganò an alibi which justifies “the deprivation of freedom, the interference of governments in the private life of its citizens, the establishment of a pseudo-health regime in which, against all objective scientific evidence, the number of diners, the distance between people, the possibility of buying, selling, breathing and even praying, is decided from above.”(italic)”The rich are getting richer and richer, while the middle classes that constitute the social fabric and the very soul of nations is being cut down.The French Revolution wiped out Western aristocracy. The Industrial Revolution obliterated peasants and spread the proletarianisation which led to the disaster of Socialism and Communism. The Revolution of ’68 demolished the family and the school.This Great Reset, desired by the globalist elite, represents the final revolution with which to create a shapeless and anonymous mass of slaves connected to the Internet, confined to the house, threatened by an endless series of pandemics designed by those who already have the miraculous vaccine ready.”(italic)For Viganò there is a plan orchestrated under a single leadership which imposes a vaccine even before its effectiveness and possible side-effects are fully ascertained, “The obligation to receive a vaccine is projected by many to occur alongside the issuance by a ‘health passport,’ so that those who have such a passport may move without limitations, while those who refuse a vaccine would not be able to use means of transport, attend restaurants and visit public places, schools and offices.”However, Viganò is sure that the “manoeuvres of those who work in darkness are coming to light, showing themselves in all their horror and revealing their perverse and infernal matrix.”And, “This castle of lies and fraud will collapse miserably, and its architects will have to go back into hiding to escape the rigors of justice and the execration of peoples.”