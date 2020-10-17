Francis sidesteps onslaught of LGBT indoctrination in Catholic schools

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Educationists, teachers, policymakers and parents are lamenting Pope Francis' Global Compact on Education (GEC) for its failure to address the most critical issues facing children — from the Copernican revolution of "child-centered pedagogy" to LGBT indoctrination in Catholic schools.
Launching the GEC Thursday at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University, the pope explained that the pact would "ensure that everyone has access to a quality education consonant with the dignity of the human person and our common vocation to fraternity."
Muslim parents protest LGBT indoctrination in schools
Noting the devastating impact of the Wuhan virus pandemic on the schooling of millions of children, Francis stressed the need for education as "a natural antidote to the individualistic culture that at times degenerates into a true cult of the self and the primacy of indifference."
Insisting that "a different world is possible," he called for "transformative" education as an "act of hope" and "one of the most effective ways of making our world and history more human."
"What is called for is an integral process that responds to those situations of loneliness and uncertainty about the future that affect young people and generate depression, addiction, aggressiveness, verbal hatred and bullying," the pontiff added.
In comments to Church Militant, educator and policymaker David Kurten observed how the "pope's vision for a 'Global Education Compact' aligned perfectly with the aims of the United Nations' Agenda 21/2030 and its sustainable development goals, which seek to create a godless future out of the twin fabrications of climate and COVID alarmism."
The pope proposes a vague and nebulous servility to humanistic ideology. Our children deserve better.
"Shrouded behind the banal and benign language of diversity and pluralism, Francis makes only passing reference to Christianity by speaking of the need for 'Christian humanism,' which is itself an oxymoron of little value," remarked Kurten, a member of the London Assembly.
"It is shocking that the global leader of the Catholic Church is not making a far more fervent case for the need to return to the fundamentals of Christian orthodoxy — teaching children of the need for repentance, salvation, discipleship, virtue and firm grounding in Christian Scripture," he pointed out.
Kurten, who has been campaigning against the LGBT indoctrination of children under the U.K. government's compulsory Relationship and Sex Education (RSE), slammed the pope's failure to "take a stand against the onslaught of LGBT indoctrination and early sexualization of children through comprehensive sexuality education programs in various countries."
"Instead, the pope proposes a vague and nebulous servility to humanistic ideology. Our children deserve better," Kurten emphasized.
"When compared with the gold-standard papal teaching on Christian education, Pope Pius XI's Divini Illius Magistri, the deficiencies of Pope Francis' statement are manifest," David Gordon, Catholic lawyer and consultant on homeschooling told Church Militant.
"Whereas Pius XI clarifies, 'Education consists essentially in preparing man for what he must be and for what he must do here below, in order to attain the sublime end for which he was created,' Francis' address is saturated with a humanistic ethos that views education as strictly lateral," Gordon noted.
The co-author of Rules for Retrogrades: Forty Tactics to Defeat the Radical Left also noted the pontiff's failure to recognize that the "world has been utterly corrupted by the errors of godlessness and secular humanism," especially in the area of sex education.
Educator David Kurten is candidate for mayor of London
"Pius XI warned: 'Far too common is the error of those who with dangerous assurance and under an ugly term propagate a so-called sex-education, falsely imagining they can forearm youths against the dangers of sensuality by means purely natural,'" Gordon said.
Steve Beegoo, head of education for Christian Concern, also told Church Militant how disappointed he was that Pope Francis, like most Christian leaders, feels "unable to comment about the key specific challenges faced by the Church in educating children from a Christian perspective."
"Today, some of the biggest influencers on education are ideologies which oppose traditional teachings of the Bible on gender, sex and family. This is clearly a distinguishing feature of the 'cult of the self,' referenced by His Holiness," Beegoo said.
"We still wait for the pope and others to speak boldly in upholding and encouraging the biblical position in regard to what we are teaching the next generation," urged Beegoo, an educator with 25 years' experience.
Italian educationist and author Elisabetta Sala explained how the Copernican revolution of American progressive John Dewey's "child-centered pedagogy" had gone completely unnoticed by the pope's GEC.
"In many parts of the West, children leave school crippled in the four 'Rs' — reading, writing, arithmetic and religion," she told Church Militant.
When compared with the gold-standard papal teaching on Christian education, Pope Pius XI's Divini Illius Magistri, the deficiencies of Pope Francis' statement are manifest.
"I read the pope's speech because I'm a teacher, not because I expected anything Christian from the current incumbent of the Chair of St. Peter," she lamented.
"There was no room for God and His Son, no biblical quotations but rather the usual self-referenced quotations we've become sadly accustomed to. There was only one reference to 'Christian' — applied to the more-than-ambiguous term 'humanism.'"
Sala decried the shortcomings of the pope's compact:
The pope tells us our hope isn't based on Christ but on solidarity; that we mustn't do our part and invest our talents in redeeming the world but rather in humanizing it; that selfishness is the result of bad education, not of original sin; that our planet is alive and 'suffers'; and that 'religions' are just one element among all other human communities.
And as this unfolds, "Italian textbooks are soon to fall under LGBT dictatorship under the banner of 'inclusiveness.' The pope has not a word against this fast-spreading plague, but only for the coronavirus and, at the very end, 'for the terrible pandemic of the throwaway culture.'"
Pope Francis is caricatured for failing to address real evil
Speaking to Church Militant, Maddalena Sanvito, Catholic mother of four children, said that the most glaring deficiency of the pontiff's speech was his failure to address the problem of "Catholic schools' curricula not being centered on the Catholic faith."
"The main problem is that our schools are not conveying the Catholic faith because headteachers and teachers have lost or never found faith," Sanvito said.
"Loss of moral judgment follows the Faith; you judge according to secular principles — a mix of sentiment and repetition of clichés. Christian virtues have been replaced by the jargon of inclusion and tolerance, and Buddhist mindfulness and Hindu yoga are embedded in the life of Catholic schools," she lamented.
"Unfortunately, even prelates are promoting LGBT education in Catholic schools," Sanvito noted, highlighting the recent controversy in Britain where Muslims have opposed LGBT indoctrination in schools, while Catholic bishops have permitted and even encouraged the new sexualized syllabus.
Last month, Church Militant reported on the imposition of a radical sex-education program on Catholic schools in the diocese of Parramatta, Australia by pro-LGBT bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen.
I read the pope's speech because I'm a teacher, not because I expected anything Christian from the current incumbent of the Chair of St. Peter.
Parents were outraged after it was reported that diocesan schools were indoctrinating children with atheism, gender fluidity, queer studies, identity politics and indigenous spirituality.
In 2019, Church Militant reported on an LGBT education program that was being used by Catholic primary schools after it was authorized by the archdiocese of Liverpool. The same program triggered nationwide protests among Muslim parents.
Catholic authorities in England have endorsed the government's new RSE laws which override parental rights and normalize same-sex marriage and transgenderism to children as young as four.
