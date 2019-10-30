Clicks214

A brand new Cathedral in the USA No glass walls or ugly concrete boxes

Lisi Sterndorfer
12
A cathedral that looks like a cathedral - what an idea! Tradition endures. Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville, TN
Tesa
more pics of this cathedral
