Do you care about the unsaved?

Spiritlessons
A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians, by William Booth A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William …More
A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians,
by William Booth

A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army
Ultraviolet
In an age of near-limitless access to information, ignorance is no excuse. The unsaved have chosen to be so.
Spiritlessons
This video had a good impact on me.
robertbrownell
Thanks for sharing.
This is Booth's vision.
robertbrownell
Do we really care? If so we'll share.
