Do you care about the unsaved?

A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians, by William Booth A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William … More

A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians,

by William Booth



A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army