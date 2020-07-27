Clicks55
Do you care about the unsaved?
A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians, by William Booth A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William …More
A Vision of Lost Souls, and the foolish response of Christians,
by William Booth
A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army
by William Booth
A tremendous vision of how the Christian Church is foolishly dealing with the Lost Souls of Humanity. By William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army
In an age of near-limitless access to information, ignorance is no excuse. The unsaved have chosen to be so.
This video had a good impact on me.
Thanks for sharing.
One more comment from robertbrownell