More and More Muslims coming to Jesus!!!

The testimony of Rahim, Rene, Reza, Shahrokh and Akela. A Muslim Journey to Hope presents the stories of people who have had a life-changing experience. Each story is true, and each story is different. Yet they are as different as the lives of each person: Women and men. Young and old. Rich and poor. From many countries in the world. Each story tells how each of these people has found hope. (2)