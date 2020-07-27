Clicks28
More and More Muslims coming to Jesus!!!
The testimony of Rahim, Rene, Reza, Shahrokh and Akela. A Muslim Journey to Hope presents the stories of people who have had a life-changing experience. Each story is true, and each story is different. Yet they are as different as the lives of each person: Women and men. Young and old. Rich and poor. From many countries in the world. Each story tells how each of these people has found hope. (2)
There are several more in this series
Don't forget to pray for these people.
One more comment from robertbrownell