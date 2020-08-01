the Boy who Saw HEAVEN

HEAVEN is for REAL by Colton Burpo Coltons Story, Heaven Is for Real is the true story of a four-year old son of a small town Nebraska pastor who experienced heaven during emergency surgery. He … More

HEAVEN is for REAL by Colton Burpo

Coltons Story, Heaven Is for Real is the true story of a four-year old son of a small town Nebraska pastor who experienced heaven during emergency surgery. He talks about looking down to see the doctor operating and his dad praying in the waiting room. The family didnt know what to believe but soon the evidence was very clear.