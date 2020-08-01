Clicks27

the Boy who Saw HEAVEN

Spiritlessons
12
HEAVEN is for REAL by Colton Burpo Coltons Story, Heaven Is for Real is the true story of a four-year old son of a small town Nebraska pastor who experienced heaven during emergency surgery. He …More
HEAVEN is for REAL by Colton Burpo
Coltons Story, Heaven Is for Real is the true story of a four-year old son of a small town Nebraska pastor who experienced heaven during emergency surgery. He talks about looking down to see the doctor operating and his dad praying in the waiting room. The family didnt know what to believe but soon the evidence was very clear.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

robertbrownell shares this
27
  • Report
Great Video...
robertbrownell
  • Report
Did anyone watch the Full Movie?
One more comment from robertbrownell
robertbrownell
  • Report
Wonderful how this ends.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up