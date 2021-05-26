May 26 The First Reading breski1 Book of Sirach 36,1.4-5a.10-17. Come to our aid, O God of the universe, look upon us, show us the light of your mercies, and put all the nations in dread of you! … More

Book of Sirach 36,1.4-5a.10-17.

Come to our aid, O God of the universe, look upon us, show us the light of your mercies, and put all the nations in dread of you!

Thus they will know, as we know, that there is no God but you.

Give new signs and work new wonders; show forth the splendor of your right hand and arm;

Gather all the tribes of Jacob, that they may inherit the land as of old,

Show mercy to the people called by your name; Israel, whom you named your first-born.

Take pity on your holy city, Jerusalem, your dwelling place.

Fill Zion with your majesty, your temple with your glory.

Give evidence of your deeds of old; fulfill the prophecies spoken in your name,

Reward those who have hoped in you, and let your prophets be proved true.

Hear the prayer of your servants, for you are ever gracious to your people;

Thus it will be known to the very ends of the earth that you are the eternal God.



Psalms 79(78),8.9.11.13.

Remember not against us the iniquities of the past;

May your compassion quickly come to us,

For we are brought very low.



Help us, O God our savior,

because of the glory of your name;

deliver us and pardon our sins

for your name's sake.



Let the prisoners' sighing come before you;

with your great power free those doomed to death.

Then we, your people and the sheep of your pasture,

will give thanks to you forever;

through all generations we will declare your praise.