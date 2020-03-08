FrancisChurch Normalizes the LGBT Ethos

Pope Francis set the tone for this LGBT-friendly shift in the Church with the phrase, “Who am I to judge?” — a comment he made in the context of elevating an openly scandalous homosexual, Monsignor Battista Ricca, to a top position within the Vatican bank.
Pope Francis has surrounded himself with homosexual prelates, some of whom, such as his protégé Gustavo Óscar Zanchetta, are in legal trouble. It was Pope Francis who rehabilitated the most notorious homosexual predator in Church history, Theodore McCarrick. One would have thought such scandals might have sobered Pope Francis up. But they haven’t. He remains loyal to the Gay Mafia that elected him.
Full article at The American Spectator
When, oh when, will the Vatican release the McCarrick report?