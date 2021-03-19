 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Mater Ter Admirabilis
Ex-Gay Talks About the Importance of St. Joseph to Defeat Sodomy After announcing that he considered himself ex-gay and sodomy-free, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks to Fr. Donald Calloway, author of the "…More
Ex-Gay Talks About the Importance of St. Joseph to Defeat Sodomy

After announcing that he considered himself ex-gay and sodomy-free, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks to Fr. Donald Calloway, author of the "Consecration to St. Joseph", on using this spiritual program in his journey away from homosexuality.

Source: Milo Yiannopoulos' channel
