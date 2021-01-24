Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,14-20. After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God: "This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,14-20.

Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross [Edith Stein] (1891-1942)

For the First Profession of Sister Miriam of Little Saint Thérèse (trans. Waltraut Stein, ©Wahington Province of Discalced Carmelites, 1992, p. 107)

"So they left their father Zebedee in the boat (…) and followed him"

Whoever allows herself to be led like a child in the harness of holy obedience will reach the kingdom of God that is promised to “little ones” (Mt 19:4). Obedience led Mary, the royal daughter of the house of David, to the simple little house of the poor carpenter of Nazareth. Obedience led both of these most holy people away from the secure enclosure of this modest home onto the highway and into the stable at Bethlehem. It laid the Son of God in the manger. In freely chosen poverty the Savior and his mother wandered the streets of Judea and Galilee and lived on the alms of the faithful. Naked and exposed, the Lord hung on the cross and left the care of his mother to the love of his disciple. Therefore, he demands poverty of those who would follow him. The heart must be free of ties to earthly goods, of concern about them, dependence on them, desire for them, if it is to belong to the divine Bridegroom exclusively.

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God:"This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel."As he passed by the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea; they were fishermen.Jesus said to them, "Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men."Then they abandoned their nets and followed him.He walked along a little farther and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They too were in a boat mending their nets.Then he called them. So they left their father Zebedee in the boat along with the hired men and followed him.Carmelite, martyr, co-patron of Europe