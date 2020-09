Clicks 55

The DECEPTION against HCQ Hydroxychloroquine

Hear the science, decide for yourself. Don't just believe the media.

Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

robertbrownell shares this 55 Report

Report Edit share

Remove share 8 hours ago Great discussion

robertbrownell Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 8 hours ago Everyone should hear this.