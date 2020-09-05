Clicks14

Islamic Muslims: brave enough to find the TRUTH.

Spiritlessons
Incredible stories of Muslims, Babak, Farhad, Hassan and Hossein. A Muslim Journey to Hope presents the stories of people who have had a life-changing experience. Each story is true, and each story is different. Yet they are as different as the lives of each person: Women and men. Young and old. Rich and poor. From many countries in the world. Each story tells how each of these people has found hope.
robertbrownell shares this
14
Excellent video of Muslims coming to Jesus, please watch.
robertbrownell
I know one of the people in these videos, and their stories are true. Very inspiring.
Spiritlessons
These are pretty brave people to leave Islam.
