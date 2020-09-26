None of His Business: Francis Plays UN Politician

“A crisis changes us all,” Francis philosophised about the coronavirus hype during a September 25 video talk to the UN General Assembly.He proclaimed the slogan that “it is our duty to rethink the future of our common home and our common project,” and lamented that the coronavirus has “led to the loss of so many lives” - although its death rate is comparable to a flue.Francis complained that the "international community" has shown itself largely incapable of honouring the promises made at the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. However, according to Catholic teaching on subsidiarity, a pope does not need to worry about such matters.Nevertheless, Francis went on complaining about an “alarming situation in the Amazon and its indigenous peoples.” Most of Francis’ six-page speech was a pot-pourri of empty slogans regarding his “fantasy of mercy,” immigrants, poverty, arms industry, nationalism, individualism, and elitism.In a side note, which was formulated as incomprehensibly as possible, Francis called it “troubling to see how simple and convenient it has become for some to deny the existence of a human life as a solution to problems that can and must be solved for both the mother and her unborn child.”