Death of Saint Antoninus



"Human nature has great dignity, for by the death that he sustained in his human nature, Christ received the name which is above every name. As we read, ‘Therefore God has highly exalted him and has bestowed on him the name which is above every name.’ In this nature in which Christ suffered he is to judge all of creation, for it is written, ‘He is the one appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead. To him all the prophets bear witness, that everyone who believes in him may receive forgiveness of sins through his name." – St Antoninus of Florence, whose feast is on 10 May. Fresco of the death of the Saint in the cloister of San Marco, Florence. This was painted by Matteo Rosselli (1578–1650).



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr