Most amazing rendition of the Mass

Very sadly so many Catholics have no understanding or have a miss understanding of what is the Mass! Just ask around.The un-bloody re-enactment of the crucifixion on Calvary. Similarities of Calvary 2000 years ago. 1. Same Priest (Christ) 2. Same Victim (Christ) 3. Offering to the same Father (God the Father). An altar is for sacrifice. A Priest is for offering the sacrifice.