Why the Hell did Cardinal Parolin Attended Bilderberg Meeting

What has happened in the past 12 months clearly casts a suspicion on Cardinal Parolin presence are this evil invention!
He Cardinal Parolin should be sacked by association as his presence at such a meeting has done the Church no good.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, accepted an invitation to address the controversial and secretive Bilderberg Meeting earlier this month(June 7-10 2019) in order to take the teaching of the Church to a group who would not otherwise hear it, a Vatican official has told the Register. www.ncregister.com/…/spokesman-expla…
